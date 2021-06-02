Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 4,034 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $236,916.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,489 shares in the company, valued at $31,742,918.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

