Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $109.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.26. 1,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

