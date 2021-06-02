CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $272 million-$317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOTZ. Barrington Research cut their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair began coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of CarLotz stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 76,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,142. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $589.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.08. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CarLotz will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

