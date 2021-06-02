Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $192.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.72 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.