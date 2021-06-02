Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,845,000 after buying an additional 277,059 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,148,000 after buying an additional 69,593 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,501,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,806,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $189.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $109.72 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

