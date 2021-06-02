CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). CareCloud posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%.

MTBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

In other CareCloud news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at $323,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $179,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,567. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 1,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,907. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.92. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

