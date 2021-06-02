Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.36. 246,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,817. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 182.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 252,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 99.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 41,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.