Capital One Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) – Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RLJ. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

RLJ stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

