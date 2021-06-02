Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

