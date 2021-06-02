Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading Down 1.7%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.21. 130,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 275,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $887.47 million, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cantaloupe by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $13,951,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.