Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.
NASDAQ CGC traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,587,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,199. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.
