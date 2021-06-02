Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67), Briefing.com reports. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 445.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06.

CGC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.61.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

