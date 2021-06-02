Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBWBF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.42.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

