Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $112.13 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

