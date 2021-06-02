Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 180,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,434,758 shares.The stock last traded at $112.17 and had previously closed at $112.13.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after purchasing an additional 355,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,001,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

