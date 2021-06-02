Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$147.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$131.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$150.96.

CM opened at C$143.78 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$89.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$128.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.57 billion and a PE ratio of 15.72.

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$284,260. Insiders have sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $2,952,410 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

