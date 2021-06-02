Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.51). Canada Goose posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canada Goose.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

GOOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of GOOS opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $54,394,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $24,229,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $17,299,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 5,073.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 497,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 55.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,503,000 after purchasing an additional 423,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.