Canaccord Genuity Raises The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$83.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$82.44.

Shares of TSE:BNS traded up C$0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$81.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,551. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$53.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.74. The company has a market cap of C$99.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

