Camden Capital LLC Makes New $192,000 Investment in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SuRo Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SuRo Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,106.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 222.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $1,933,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,726,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,853,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,633 shares of company stock worth $7,729,873 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSSS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

