Camden Capital LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,317 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 103,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 27.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

