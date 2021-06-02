Camden Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

In other Zynga news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 20,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $208,171.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,659.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $650,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 904,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,429 shares of company stock worth $4,212,300. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

