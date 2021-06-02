Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,866 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.6% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 201,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 457.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

