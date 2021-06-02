Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $365.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $341,507.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $16,533,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

