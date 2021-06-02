Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 115.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,248 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1,557.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 149.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $60.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72.

