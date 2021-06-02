Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,329 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,710.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLB opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46.

