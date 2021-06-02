Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 56,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCOR. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Betterment LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,512,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,841,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,153,000 after purchasing an additional 96,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GCOR opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.54. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

