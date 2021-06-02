Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 113,970 Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Sterling Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STL stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 70,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,484. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STL. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

