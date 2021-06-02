Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

NYSE WBS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.43. 3,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,028. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

