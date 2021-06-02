Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 126.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,646 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Qurate Retail worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 82,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

