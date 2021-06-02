Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 135.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,042 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of HP by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.98. 211,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,965,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

