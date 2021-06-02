Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 65.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,115 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.24. 42,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,374. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $62.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78.

