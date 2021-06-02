Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Update

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the April 29th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,915,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 27.6% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,566,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 1,205,452 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $2,066,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 806,323 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $177.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

