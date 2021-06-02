Cal-Maine Foods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,481 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,289% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,929 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,448 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

