C3.ai, Inc.’s (NYSE:AI) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 7th

C3.ai’s (NYSE:AI) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 7th. C3.ai had issued 15,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $651,000,000 based on an initial share price of $42.00. After the expiration of C3.ai’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.89.

Get C3.ai alerts:

NYSE AI opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.49. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $85,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,301,473.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,317,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $16,650,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $4,163,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.