ByteNext (BNU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.11 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded flat against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $10.11 million worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00067057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00284386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00187596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.89 or 0.01067983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,181.72 or 1.00465064 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

