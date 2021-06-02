Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BZZUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Buzzi Unicem stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.44.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

