Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BURBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS BURBY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. 28,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.35. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

