Bull Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.8% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.02. The company had a trading volume of 228,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,115. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

