Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.8% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,213. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.53. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

