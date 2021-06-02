Bull Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.20. 88,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,638,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

