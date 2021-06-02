Bull Street Advisors LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,687,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,601,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.78. 955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,186. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $111.46 and a one year high of $189.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.97.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

