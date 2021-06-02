BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Get BRP alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.21. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in BRP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BRP by 37.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BRP by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in BRP by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at $1,466,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.