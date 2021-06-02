Brooks Automation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Brooks Automation has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brooks Automation to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.