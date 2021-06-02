Brooks Automation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.
Brooks Automation has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brooks Automation to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.
Shares of BRKS opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 1.97.
In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.
About Brooks Automation
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
