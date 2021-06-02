Brokers Issue Forecasts for Exelixis, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.75. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 20,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $518,834.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,248 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,595 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Exelixis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.