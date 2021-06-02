Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) PT at $48.20

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:VOR opened at $20.55 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $763.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.09.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

