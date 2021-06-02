Brokerages Set Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) PT at $4.16

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TELL. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 30,201,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,614,846. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $6,823,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,157. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.