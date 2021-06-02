Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Price Target at GBX 1,058.57

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).

STJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Andrew Croft sold 367 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,331 ($17.39), for a total value of £4,884.77 ($6,381.98). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 2,955 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total transaction of £37,114.80 ($48,490.72). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,252 shares of company stock worth $34,423,547.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded up GBX 26.50 ($0.35) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,424 ($18.60). 1,093,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,230. The company has a market cap of £7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 29.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,335.49. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,476.50 ($19.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

