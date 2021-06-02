Brokerages Set Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Target Price at $95.71

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $449,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,919,241.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,190,774.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,910 shares of company stock valued at $14,552,509 in the last three months. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,526,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after buying an additional 185,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

