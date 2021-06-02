Brokerages Set IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target at $47.25

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IGIFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.7714 per share. This represents a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.