Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Price Target at $76.93

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.76. 15,400,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,529,719. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77. The firm has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

